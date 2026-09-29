Programmatic DooH: Private Marketplaces Account For 76% Of Global Spend

A new World Out of Home Organization study finds OoH-specialist DSPs also handle nearly two-thirds of programmatic outdoor spending.

Private marketplace transactions accounted for 75.7 percent of global programmatic digital out-of-home spending in 2025, according to the second part of a World Out of Home Organization study examining how Programmatic DooH advertising is bought and sold.

The findings show that pDooH remains heavily weighted toward private deals rather than open auctions. OoH-specialist demand-side platforms accounted for another 65.5% of spending, compared with 34.5% through omnichannel DSPs.

WOO said the results indicate that specialist platforms and established buyer-seller relationships continue to play a significant role in programmatic outdoor advertising, even as pDooH becomes more integrated into broader digital media buying.

Retail leads advertiser categories

Retail ranked as the largest advertiser vertical, followed by finance and business and industrial. Consumer electronics stood out in the opposite direction from the overall DSP split, with 72% of its pDOOH spending passing through omnichannel platforms.

The report is the second installment of WOO’s Global pDooH Expenditure Study 2026. The first report focused on geography and found that global pDooH spending reached US$1.339 billion in 2025, representing 7% of total DooH spending. The U.S. was the largest market by volume at US$545.5 million, while Germany recorded the highest programmatic penetration among major markets at 31.8%.

The study uses confidential revenue submissions from 12 supply-side platforms covering more than 40 markets. PricewaterhouseCoopers independently aggregated the submissions, although WOO notes that PwC did not audit or independently verify the underlying data. WOO also applied scaling factors where market coverage was incomplete, making the resulting figures indicative whole-market estimates.

Both reports can be accessed here and the WOO plans to repeat the study annually and expand the number of participating platforms and the level of market detail.