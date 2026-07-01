Managed Signage: AVI-SPL Expands Managed Services for Enterprises

Global integrator broadens its Enterprise Managed Services portfolio to include voice, collaboration, digital signage and workplace technology, pointing to the industry's growing shift toward recurring service models.

The managed services business continues to gain momentum across the ProAV and digital signage industry, with global integrator AVI-SPL expanding its Enterprise Managed Services portfolio to help organizations manage increasingly complex workplace technology environments.

The offering brings voice services, collaboration platforms, meeting spaces, digital signage and workplace technology under a unified operational framework. According to AVI-SPL, the portfolio combines proactive monitoring, cloud administration, analytics, lifecycle management and operational governance to simplify technology management while improving reliability and user experience across enterprise deployments.

From projects to recurring services

The announcement highlights a shift that has become increasingly evident over the past two years. As collaboration platforms, digital signage networks and workplace technologies become business-critical infrastructure, organizations are placing greater emphasis on long-term operational support rather than one-time installations. Managed services are increasingly viewed as a strategic differentiator, providing recurring revenue for integrators while helping customers maximize system uptime and performance.

That trend has been a recurring theme in invidis coverage throughout 2025 and 2026. Discussions at the 2026 Digital Signage Summit highlighted how managed signage and recurring service models are reshaping the industry, while the invidis Yearbook 2025 examines the transition toward service-based business models and the growing importance of long-term customer relationships.

For AVI-SPL, the managed services strategy reflects how customer expectations are changing. Enterprise organizations increasingly want a single partner to oversee collaboration, digital signage, and workplace technologies throughout their lifecycle, from deployment and monitoring to ongoing optimization and support. By bringing these capabilities together within a single managed framework, AVI-SPL aims to simplify operations and improve system reliability across distributed workplaces.