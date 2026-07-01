LED: Unilumin Lights Up World Cup Fan Festival

LED specialist supplied more than 8.5 million pixels across two large-scale installations, including an interactive LED sphere and the festival's main stage display in Dallas.

Unilumin has deployed more than 8.5 million LED pixels at the Fifa Fan Festival in Dallas, creating two large-scale installations designed to boost fan engagement throughout the tournament.

The centerpiece is a custom-built five-meter (16.4-foot) interactive LED sphere installed at Fair Park. Developed with event production company AMS Events, the spherical display features approximately 3.7 million pixels, powered by Unilumin’s 3.9 millimeter outdoor LED technology. Fans can scan a QR code, upload a photo and see themselves appear on the rotating display alongside football-themed graphics in near real time.

Interactive fan engagement

Designed to resemble a giant illuminated football, the installation serves as a focal point within the fan festival, which can accommodate up to 35,000 visitors. According to Unilumin, the structure required seven days for construction, integration, testing and commissioning before opening.

The company also supplied the main stage LED wall at the Dos Equis Pavilion. The 14 x 8 meter (46 x 26 ft.) 3.9 mm outdoor display delivers a resolution of 2,912 x 1,664 pixels and more than 4.8 million pixels, providing the visual backdrop for live entertainment, match programming and other festival activities.

Unilumin’s 14 x 8 meter (46 x 26 ft.) LED wall serves as the main stage display at the Fifa Fan Festival in Dallas (Image: Unilumin)

Part of broader World Cup deployment

Beyond the Dallas fan festival, Unilumin says it has supplied nearly 1,000 square meters (10,764 sq. ft.) of LED displays and sports control systems across multiple 2026 Fifa World Cup venues in North America. The company has previously supported visual infrastructure for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, as well as several Olympic Games and other international sporting events.