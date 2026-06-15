Omdia Research: Signage Displays Show Growth Despite Wider ProAV Weakness

Research firm Omdia says signage displays posted a third consecutive quarter of growth in Q1 2026, while touch displays and videowalls continued to face challenges.

Signage and information displays remained one of the strongest segments of the ProAV market in the first quarter of 2026, according to new research from Omdia, even as broader display categories experienced declining shipments.

Omdia’s latest Public Displays Market Tracker found global public display and signage TV shipments reached 1.61 million units in the first quarter. While overall shipments declined from the seasonal peak of 1.94 million units in Q4 2025, signage and information displays grew 4.3% quarter over quarter and 2.8% year over year, marking a third consecutive quarter of growth.

The gains were driven by continued demand in Western Europe, Asia and Oceania, Japan and North America, highlighting the resilience of the signage sector despite broader market headwinds.

China, one of the world’s largest display markets, delivered mixed results. Signage and information display shipments exceeded 67,000 units in the quarter, down 17.3% from Q4 due in part to the Lunar New Year holiday period but up 1.3% year over year. Omdia said the Chinese market is entering a more mature phase, with growth increasingly driven by government policies and project-based investments rather than broad-based expansion.

The positive signage results contrasted with weaker performance in other ProAV display categories. Global interactive flat panel and touch display shipments fell nearly 10% quarter over quarter, excluding a large education deployment in Indonesia during the previous quarter. Videowall shipments declined 15.7% quarter over quarter and 19.2% year over year.

China’s interactive flat panel market saw even steeper declines, with shipments down 39.1% quarter over quarter and 10.4% year over year as signage displays and lower-cost consumer TVs gained share in conference room and meeting space applications.

Omdia said display manufacturers are facing higher component costs as growing demand from AI data centers increases competition for memory chips used in commercial displays and other electronic devices.

Among signage display manufacturers, Samsung Electronics maintained its market lead with a 43.8% share of shipments, followed by LG Electronics at 15.3%. Samsung shipments increased 2.9% quarter over quarter, while LG recorded growth of 20.7%. Sharp Corporation and Sony Group Corporation also posted quarterly shipment gains.

The report noted that LCD videowalls continue to face pressure as some corporate deployments shift toward direct-view LED technology. However, Omdia said videowalls remain important in applications requiring high pixel density, including command-and-control centers and production environments.

Looking ahead, Omdia warned that geopolitical uncertainty, transportation costs and continued pricing pressure could affect the pace of market recovery through the remainder of 2026.