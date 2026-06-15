Australia: Bidding War for OOH Media Signals Investor Confidence in DooH

Multiple private equity firms are competing to acquire Australia's largest out-of-home media company, highlighting the growing value investors place on digital advertising networks and infrastructure-like media assets.

A takeover battle for Australian out-of-home advertising company OOH Media has intensified, with competing bids reportedly valuing the business at up to A$845 million (US$550 million).

The company confirmed that it has received revised non-binding acquisition proposals from several private equity firms, including Pacific Equity Partners, I Squared Capital, and Oaktree Capital, while local reports indicate that BGH Capital has also entered the process. The latest offers represent a major increase from an initial proposal submitted earlier this year.

I Squared Capital also showed interest in acquiring Germany’s largest OoH company Ströer. After disagreements about the price, I Squared is said to pan a renewed offer to Ströer.

While takeover activity is not uncommon in the media sector, the level of interest surrounding OOH Media stands out at a time when many traditional media companies continue to face market pressures. The bidding contest suggests investors see long-term value in out-of-home advertising networks, particularly those with substantial digital inventories.

oOh!media operates more than 35,000 advertising assets across Australia and New Zealand, including roadside digital billboards, transit networks, retail media screens, and airport advertising. As the company has expanded its digital footprint, it has increasingly benefited from programmatic buying capabilities and data-driven campaign delivery.

Potentials and challenges

The interest from infrastructure and private equity investors is part of a broader shift in how digital out-of-home assets are viewed. Rather than being treated solely as advertising businesses, large-scale DooH networks are increasingly seen as strategic infrastructure that combines long-term contracts, recurring revenue streams, and opportunities for digital expansion.

The takeover interest is particularly notable given that OOH Media has faced several challenges in recent years, including increased competition, contract losses and a softer advertising market. Despite those factors, multiple bidders have emerged, suggesting investors believe the company’s long-term growth potential outweighs short-term market concerns.

The proposed acquisition process remains ongoing, and it’s uncertain whether a transaction will be completed. However, the presence of multiple competing bidders shows that investors continue to view digital out-of-home as an attractive segment within the larger media and advertising landscape.

For the global DooH industry, the story’s impact extends beyond Australia. The willingness of multiple investment firms to compete for a major outdoor media operator highlights continuing confidence in the sector’s ability to deliver growth through digital transformation, programmatic advertising, and retail media expansion.