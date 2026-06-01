CMS: Novisign Replaces Scala in US Casino

The previous software proved difficult to manage, prompting Bally’s Casino in Lincoln to switch providers. A similar project in Los Angeles highlights the growing demands placed on digital signage systems in casinos.

Bally’s Lincoln Casino & Resort in Rhode Island has replaced its Scala systems with the cloud-based Novisign CMS. According to the company, the new platform resolves several issues the casino previously faced with its former setup.

With the legacy Scala software, it was difficult to reliably deploy new content across the screens. The team also struggled with distributing content to the correct displays in a consistent way.

According to Jackson Kelly, Regional Advertising Manager at Bally’s Casinos, updating a screen required manually entering an IP address. “Every change felt like an IT ticket,” he explains. In addition, only a limited number of employees were able to operate the CMS. Given the property’s different areas – including the gaming floor, hotel lobby, and restaurant zones — this created operational challenges across the resort.

Control of individual or multiple screens

To address these issues, the casino switched to a new software solution. With Novisign, the team can now select individual screens or multiple displays simultaneously for content updates via a central dashboard. Screens can also be grouped and segmented by zone.

Bally’s Casino & Resort trained 15 employees on the new system. “We can segment content per screen, train new users in minutes, and put cleaner-looking promotions in front of guests faster than we ever could on Scala,” says Kelly.

The company also plans to add new displays on a monthly basis. The goal is to digitally cover and activate most of the property over time.

Digital upgrades also in Los Angeles

A similar transformation recently took place at Bally’s Casino & Resort in Los Angeles, where the operator replaced several AV systems with the unified Savi iQ platform. These projects highlight a broader trend: pro AV systems in casinos are increasingly being integrated into networked, real-time environments.

Key requirements for providers in this sector include not only simple control, but also 24/7 reliability and content distribution that is both fully scalable and zone-based.