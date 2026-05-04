Software: Skykit Adds Canva Integration, Smarter Scheduling

Skykit is adding a native Canva integration and a new scheduling toolset to its enterprise digital signage CMS, aiming to make content creation and network management easier for large organizations.

The Minnesota, USA-based company says the Canva integration will allow users to create, edit, and publish visual content directly from Canva into Skykit, without downloading and re-uploading files. The integration is scheduled for release in summer 2026.

Skykit says the feature will give users access to more than 400,000 Canva templates, along with brand kit controls intended to help organizations maintain consistency across display networks. The company is also positioning the integration around Canva AI 2.0, which uses conversational prompts to help generate editable creative content.

Consumer-friendly design tools are increasingly being used in professional signage environments. Platforms like Canva are now widely used by HR, operations, and communications teams that need to update content quickly without relying entirely on designers.

For digital signage providers, however, the bigger challenge is governance rather than creativity. As more departments gain the ability to publish content, organizations still need controls to ensure messaging remains approved and on-brand across large-screen networks.

Skykit addresses this through Centrally Managed Content — giving HQ or a central content team the ability to push approved, on-brand content directly to screens across every location, ensuring the right message reaches the right screen without relying on local teams to get it right every time.

In addition to the Canva integration, Skykit has launched Collections & Layouts, a new feature that combines multi-zone layout design with conditional scheduling. The tool combines elements of Skykit Programs and Playlists, allowing users to manage layouts, recurrence rules, and localized messaging from a single interface.