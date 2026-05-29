Live Events: Lightware Powers Hunger Games Stage Spectacle

Lightware’s MX2 matrix switcher and Gemini GVN systems were deployed to support immersive video across the new London theater production.

Lightware technology is powering the immersive video systems behind the first stage adaptation of The Hunger Games at London’s new Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre.

Art AV worked with video designer Tal Rosner and senior video engineer Arthur Skinner on the system, supplying more than 130 square meters(1,400 square feet) of Unilumin P3.9 dvLED for the production. The show is staged in the round, with LED surfaces built into scenic tower structures used during choreographed fight scenes, along with a 38-meter (125-foot) floor-level ticker and six smaller balcony-front screens.

Lightware’s MX2-8×8-DH4DPIO-A matrix switcher handles 4K60 video over HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort, while its Gemini GVN system gives the creative team remote access to media servers and workstations during rehearsal and post-production. ArtAV said the system helped simplify workflows in a venue that was still effectively under construction during the build.

The production is another example of large-scale theatrical experiences increasingly relying on broadcast-style AV infrastructure and immersive LED environments.