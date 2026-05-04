LED: dvLED Revenue Inches Up in Q1

New PMA Research data points to continued North American demand for direct-view LED, even as the post-tariff buying surge eases.

Direct-view LED sales continued to grow in North America in the first quarter of 2026, though at a slower pace than the market saw during last year’s tariff-driven buying surge.

PMA Research’s March 2026 Direct-View LED Tracking Report found that dvLED revenue was up 2% in Q1 compared with the same period in 2025. The report tracks sell-through data from leading North American distributors, ProAV dealers, and systems integrators serving commercial markets.

The report comes from PMA Research, now part of Apogee Insight, the market analysis firm launched last year by former Avixa analysts Sean Wargo and Lee Dodson.

While other display categories declined year-over-year against elevated Q1 2025 comparisons tied to tariff-related buying activity, dvLED remained in positive territory.

In the distribution channel, all-in-one dvLED systems continued gaining share. PMA said AIO models accounted for 53% of year-to-date revenue, up from 49% during the first quarter of 2025.

In the ProAV channel, custom configurations generated more than 50% of dvLED revenue in March, reflecting the role systems integrators continue to play in larger LED wall deployments.