E-Paper: TTC Rolls Out E-Paper Screens on Buses and at Stops

Low-power display technology is becoming an increasingly important part of transit infrastructure as agencies look for more energy-efficient ways to deliver real-time passenger updates.

The Toronto Transit Commission is deploying e-paper passenger information displays across buses and transit stops as part of a broader effort to modernize real-time transit communications ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

New onboard e-paper screens provide next-stop information, terminal connections, and subway service alerts. More than 240 buses have already received the displays, with TTC planning to expand the deployment across all 1,153 buses currently equipped with onboard digital signage systems.

A separate six-month pilot program will introduce 75 e-paper displays at bus and streetcar stops throughout Toronto. The screens will provide live arrival information, service disruption notices and route updates before passengers board.

E-paper technology has increasingly gained traction in transit environments because of its low power consumption, sunlight readability, and ability to remain visible even during power interruptions. Unlike conventional LCD or LED displays, e-paper systems typically consume energy only when content changes, making them attractive for large-scale public infrastructure deployments.

For the digital signage sector, the TTC rollout is part of a broader shift toward networked smart-city display infrastructure designed to improve passenger communications while reducing operating and energy costs.