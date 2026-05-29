Digital Signage: Mo Money Museum turns finance into interactive play

Fivestone Studios, Luci, Ravenswood Studio and Electrosonic helped create six gamified digital experiences for the new Museum of Money in Dallas.

The new Museum of Money in downtown Dallas, USA, is using interactive exhibits, projection, LED, motion tracking and AI-generated content to make financial literacy more accessible.

Fivestone Studios was brought in by lead design firm Luci to develop six digital experiences for the museum, also known as Mo Money. The museum was founded by Houss El Marabti and Subhi Gharbieh, who set out to create an attraction that explains money’s evolution, from minting to blockchain, through play-based learning.

Project partners included Ravenswood Studio, which built the physical environments, and Electrosonic, which delivered the technical backbone.

The video below offers a closer look at the installation:

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Fivestone designed the experiences in Unity, using a technology stack that includes motion tracking cameras, projection mapping, LED displays, touch interfaces, custom physical overlays, photo capture systems, dynamic audio and randomized game logic.

The six experiences include Market Shuffle, where visitors trade goods without using money; Hoard of Gold, a virtual treasure environment; Financial Tellers, a fortune-teller-style financial advice exhibit; an NYSE Photo Opportunity triggered by a coin flip; Interest Invaders, a retro-style arcade game shown on a large Nanolumens LED display; and Design Your Own Currency, which lets visitors create AI-generated currency portraits to save and share.

The museum’s co-founders say MoMoney was created to address financial illiteracy in the U.S., using interactive experiences to make financial topics more engaging and accessible.

The project also lands at a time when financial matters remain a practical concern for many households, particularly around debt, savings, and emergency planning.

