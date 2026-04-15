Mobile OoH: Vector Media Introduces Impression-Based Currency

Out-of-home media company Vector Media has partnered with measurement firm Reveal to introduce impression-based audience measurement for its mobility advertising network network across cities in the US.

The collaboration is intended to give advertisers a more standardized way to plan, buy, and evaluate campaigns running across Vector’s transit and street-level media assets.

Reveal’s platform uses privacy-compliant mobile location data to estimate audience impressions delivered by moving and fixed placements, including transit advertising, double-decker buses, custom coaches, and other street-level formats.

The companies say the integration allows campaigns to be planned and transacted using projected impressions, with reporting that includes reach, frequency, and post-campaign performance.

Vector says the move is meant to make mobility marketing easier to compare with other media channels that already rely on impression-based measurement.

“Partnering with Reveal means our clients can plan, buy, and evaluate mobility marketing with the same rigor they bring to other media channels,” said Bennett Fogel, president of sales and marketing at Vector Media.

Impression-based measurement has been steadily gaining traction across the broader out-of-home sector as brands push for more data-driven planning and clearer accountability from media providers. Like most audience measurement approaches used in OoH, impression figures are typically modeled estimates rather than direct counts.

Mobility advertising – which includes transit and vehicle-based formats that move through cities – has historically been harder to measure consistently than static billboards and digital screens, making standardized audience metrics a growing priority for operators and advertisers alike.