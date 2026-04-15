Dubai: PHI Advertising to Build New Roadside OoH

Dubai is continuing to expand its regulated out-of-home advertising network, with new roadside digital and static assets planned along some of the emirate’s busiest highway corridors.

Dubai’s out-of-home operator Mada Media has awarded a strategic advertising concession to PHI Advertising, granting the company rights to install and commercialize a portfolio of roadside advertising assets across several major corridors in the emirate.

The contract covers advertising infrastructure along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Dubai–Al Ain Road – three of Dubai’s busiest arterial routes – with the awarded portfolio comprising nine digital unipoles, nine non-digital unipoles, and one traditional hoarding sign. The sites were selected to meet planning, technical, and safety requirements tied to Dubai’s transport infrastructure.

Mada Media CEO Mansoor Al Sabahi said the award reflects the organization’s strategy to expand investment opportunities and accelerate digital transformation within Dubai’s out-of-home advertising market.

PHI Advertising chairman Naif Saleh Al Rajhi noted that the agreement strengthens the company’s position in the region’s outdoor advertising sector and supports continued investment in digital media infrastructure.

Mada Media said the contract is part of a broader pipeline of OoH tenders expected to roll out through 2026, covering advertising assets across major roads and other strategic locations in Dubai.

The company was established in 2024 under legislation issued by Dubai’s government to organize and manage the emirate’s out-of-home advertising sector and oversee permits and infrastructure development for advertising across public spaces and transport corridors.