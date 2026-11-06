Premium OoH: Ocean Outdoor Unveils Birmingham’s Biggest Out of Home Banner

The Lancaster Circus Banners, with Nintendo as the brand partner, are the latest additions to Ocean Outdoor UK's OoH network.

UK DooH advertising agency Ocean Outdoor launched a new installation in Birmingham’s Lancaster Circus in the first week of November.

The installation includes a 500sqm screen – the largest of its kind in the West Midlands city. It is flanked by two 60sqm portrait banners. Its location, looking down on one of the city’s busiest intersections, makes it a premium position for advertisers wanting to target local commuters. It is also situated next to Aston University, putting it in a prominent position to target younger audiences.

These banners form part of Ocean’s long-term Out-of-Home contract with Birmingham City Council, under which the agency has installed a mix of roadside formats and city center screens for commercial, public information and community messages.

Nintendo the inaugural brand partner

The Lancaster Circus installation opened with content created for video game brand Nintendo, currently celebrating its 40th anniversary. As part of these celebrations, it launched a remake of its 1988 game Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The content currently playing on the giant Lancaster Circus screen forms part of this campaign.

Lancaster Circus is one of a total of 242 screens that Ocean runs in Birmingham. According to the agency, OoH is the most consumed media channel in Birmingham, the UK’s second largest city. It quoted figures from CACI UK, which state that 75% of Birmingham’s population are heavy/medium consumers of OoH.