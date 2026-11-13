DooH: Ocean Outdoor Expands Alliance Network To Japan

Ocean Outdoor has signed an exclusive reciprocal sales agreement with Japan’s Hit Co., Ltd., connecting landmark DooH locations in London and Tokyo for international advertising campaigns.

Ocean Outdoor is extending its international Alliance network into Japan through an exclusive reciprocal sales agreement with Tokyo-based out-of-home advertising company Hit Co., Ltd.

The agreement allows the two companies to market and sell each other’s premium OoH and DooH inventory to brands, advertisers and agencies in their respective markets. Ocean will serve as the exclusive UK sales contact for Hit’s Japanese portfolio, while Hit will represent Ocean’s UK inventory in Japan.

The arrangement connects some of the best-known digital advertising locations in London and Tokyo, including Landsec’s Piccadilly Lights and the displays surrounding Tokyo’s busy Shibuya Station.

Hit’s portfolio includes Shibuhachi Hit Vision, one of Japan’s largest digital signage displays, located opposite Shibuya Station’s Hachiko Square. The company also operates Synchro 7 Shibuya Hit Vision, a synchronized seven-screen network in the station district, along with LED advertising displays on Tokyo’s Metropolitan Expressway and OoH locations in Ikebukuro, Harajuku and Osaka.

In the UK, Ocean’s inventory includes Piccadilly Lights, the BFI IMAX advertising screen in Waterloo and The Curve, a large-format curved display in Leicester Square. Its wider DooH network extends across 20 UK cities, including Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Piccadilly Lights in London is among the landmark DooH locations included in Ocean Outdoor’s reciprocal sales agreement with Japan’s Hit Co., Ltd. (Image: Ocean Outdoor)

“This partnership allows global brands to extend their presence by leveraging some of the best and most desirable screens in Digital Out of Home,” said Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Nick Shaw.

He added that the agreement gives advertisers an opportunity to coordinate international media and brand awareness campaigns across the two markets.

The partnership extends Ocean’s international Alliance network, which now spans 13 countries, including the US, China, Australia, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands and France.

The Alliance arrangement is separate from Ocean’s directly operated European network, which comprises more than 7,000 screens across seven countries.