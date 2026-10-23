New Leadership: Econocom Doubles Down on ProAV

Econocom is accelerating its European ProAV strategy with new leadership appointments, board-level reinforcements, and continued expansion across key markets. The latest moves demonstrate how audiovisual has evolved into a core pillar of the group's ambition to build a €500 million ProAV business by 2028.

Econocom’s ambition to become Europe’s first €500 million ProAV powerhouse remains firmly on track. After a highly transactional 2025, marked by the rapid acquisition of four ProAV and digital signage specialists, the €3 billion managed services provider is now focusing on integration, leadership, and strengthening its European audiovisual ecosystem.

Recent management appointments highlight the growing strategic importance of ProAV within Econocom’s broader business. What began as a specialist initiative has evolved into a core pillar of the group’s European growth strategy.

Jean-Pierre Overbeek Takes the Helm of Econocom Audiovisual

Econocom has appointed Jean-Pierre Overbeek as Managing Director of its European Audiovisual business, while he continues to serve as Country Manager for the Netherlands.

The appointment underlines the increasing relevance of audiovisual solutions within Econocom’s service portfolio, which is structured around four key pillars: Workplace, Infrastructure, Audiovisual, and Financing.

Overbeek now assumes responsibility for a European AV division comprising approximately 750 audiovisual specialists across the continent. He has been closely associated with Econocom’s ProAV journey from the outset and was one of the driving forces behind the company’s initial AV strategy, first introduced under the “Gather with Econocom” banner.

Since then, audiovisual has evolved from a specialist initiative into a standalone strategic pillar backed by ambitious growth targets. In an October 2025 interview with invidis, Econocom CEO … outlined their vision of reaching €500 million in ProAV revenue by 2028, reflecting the company’s determination to become one of Europe’s dominant AV integrators.

Looking ahead, Econocom Audiovisual’s strategy centres on leveraging expertise across borders, combining strong local capabilities with pan-European scale. The vision extends beyond technology deployment alone. The company describes its mission as creating “Spaces with Soul” that enable people to connect, collaborate, and thrive.

From left to right: Econocom CEO Angel Benguigui, BDM managing director Israel Garcia, and Florian Rotberg from invidis/Sixteen:Nine (Image: invidis)

Board-Level Recognition for Strategic Leadership

The rising importance of Econocom’s growth agenda was also reflected in governance changes announced earlier this month.

The company appointed Quentin Bouchard and Israel Garcia to the Board of Directors. Both executives were already members of the Executive Committee and now join the Board to further align the group’s governance structure with the operational leadership team responsible for executing the One Econocom strategic plan.

Garcia currently serves as Managing Director Business Development & Strategic Plan as well as Country Manager for the United Kingdom and Ireland, roles he has combined since July 2024.

Before joining Econocom, Garcia began his career at Accenture. He co-founded Altabox, a Spanish omnichannel marketing specialist that became part of the Econocom portfolio in 2018. Since joining the group, he has held several senior operational and P&L responsibilities.

Expansion Continues in Italy

Econocom’s European expansion strategy extends beyond ProAV. During the summer, the group strengthened its Italian presence through the acquisition of a 51% stake in Bagnetti, a Rome-based managed services provider.

With more than 40 years of experience, Bagnetti delivers IT solutions and services to both corporate and public-sector customers and generates annual revenues exceeding €30 million.

The acquisition brings additional expertise in public-sector projects, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and value-added managed services. For Econocom, the transaction expands its capabilities in one of Europe’s most important growth markets while reinforcing the company’s broader pan-European consolidation strategy.

From Acquisition Mode to European Integration

While 2025 was characterised by aggressive deal-making, Econocom’s current focus appears increasingly directed towards integration and scale. The appointment of dedicated AV leadership, strengthened board representation, and ongoing geographic expansion suggest that the group’s audiovisual ambitions are moving into a new phase.

For the digital signage and ProAV industry, the message is clear: Econocom is positioning audiovisual not as an adjacent business, but as a core element of its European managed services strategy. Whether the company can achieve its ambitious €500 million revenue target by 2028 remains to be seen, but recent developments indicate that the commitment from both management and shareholders remains unwavering.