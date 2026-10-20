E-Paper ID Badge: Joan Shrinks Signage to Four Inches

Enterprise workplace communications specialist Joan (Visionect) is extending its ePaper ecosystem from meeting rooms and desks to people themselves. With the launch of the Joan e-paper badge, the Slovenian vendor continues its evolution from hardware supplier to workplace platform provider.

The reusable 4-inch color e-paper display is worn around the neck and combines employee identification, visitor management, and access control in a single wireless device. Available in more than 90 countries, it is managed through the same Joan Workplace platform that powers the company’s room-booking and desk-booking solutions.

More than a digital replacement for a plastic ID card, the badge represents the next step in the expansion of low-power workplace displays. As digital signage becomes increasingly distributed, Joan is effectively turning every employee badge into a managed endpoint.

Joan e-paper badge (Image: Joan) Joan e-paper badge (Image: Joan) Joan e-paper badge (Image: Joan)

The smallest signage endpoint

The four-color ePaper display updates via Bluetooth, requires no wiring, and delivers up to 200 days of battery life with two updates per day. Unlike room-booking panels or desk displays, the badge is attached to a person rather than a place, making it perhaps the most personal screen in the workplace.

The launch underlines Joan’s strategic shift away from standalone hardware. While the company built its reputation on wireless meeting-room displays, its focus today is increasingly on the Joan Workplace platform, which combines room booking, desk booking, visitor management, and digital signage within a single cloud-managed environment.

The badge simply becomes another endpoint. Employee data, calendars, visitor information, user directories, and access-control systems already power Joan’s displays. The wearable extends these workflows to a mobile surface carried throughout the building.

A signage project in miniature

While badge projects are typically owned by HR or security departments, many of the requirements mirror those of digital signage deployments.

A company with 400 employees effectively manages 400 screens from day one. Devices must be provisioned, updated, monitored, and eventually retired. Content is driven by business systems rather than print processes, while integrations with calendars, visitor platforms, directories, and access-control systems determine the solution’s value.

Joan is also realistic about the technology’s limitations. ePaper is not intended for video, dashboards, or dynamic content. LCD and LED remain the better choice for those applications. ePaper excels where content changes infrequently, deployments scale into the hundreds, and cabling is impractical.

One device, three roles

The Joan e-paper badge supports three primary use cases:

Employee ID badge

Assigned through the user directory, badges automatically synchronize names, photos, and job titles. Integrated NFC technology based on NXP Mifare Desfire EV3 supports door access where compatible infrastructure is available. Lost badges can be revoked instantly.

Visitor badge

Upon check-in, visitor information is written wirelessly to a nearby badge. After the visit, the badge is returned to a charging dock, cleared, and reused, eliminating disposable labels and reducing printer usage.

Event badge

Event organizers can provision hundreds of badges directly from attendee databases. Last-minute changes require only a re-sync rather than a reprint, while badges can be collected and reused after the event.

Key facts

Display: 4-inch four-color e-paper

4-inch four-color e-paper Connectivity: Bluetooth; NFC (NXP MIFARE DESFire EV3)

Bluetooth; NFC (NXP MIFARE DESFire EV3) Battery life: Up to 200 days (two updates per day)

Up to 200 days (two updates per day) Use cases: Employee ID, visitor badge, event credential

Employee ID, visitor badge, event credential Platform: Joan Workplace

invidis comment

The significance of Joan’s latest launch lies less in its hardware than in its platform strategy. The badge demonstrates how workplace technology is moving beyond room and desk management towards a fully connected network of people, places, and devices.