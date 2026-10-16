DooH: Adxact Partners With Viooh To Expand Programmatic DooH Access

Integration gives advertisers using Adxact's demand-side platform access to Viooh's digital out-of-home inventory across the US, EMEA, Latin America and global airports.

Adxact, the DSP operated by Adxcelerant, has partnered with SSP Viooh to expand programmatic DooH advertising opportunities.

The integration lets advertisers using Adxact access Viooh’s premium DooH inventory through the DSP, while giving Viooh’s media owners an additional source of advertiser demand.

The partnership covers key markets including the US, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and global airports.

Integrating DooH into multichannel campaigns

Advertisers can now plan and purchase Viooh’s DooH inventory through the same Adxact platform they use to manage other digital advertising campaigns. The companies say this will simplify campaign management and allow buyers to incorporate DooH into broader multichannel strategies.

For Viooh, the partnership extends the reach of its inventory to Adxact’s advertiser and agency customers, creating additional opportunities for media owners to monetize their screens.

“This integration opens a valuable new channel of demand for our media owners, while giving Adxact’s buyers simple, programmatic access to high-traffic screens that reach audiences on the go,” says Frances McCann, Global Director of DSP Partnerships at Viooh.

The integration is now live, with both companies positioning the partnership as a way to make programmatic DooH more accessible to advertisers while expanding demand for premium outdoor advertising inventory.