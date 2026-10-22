AV Monitoring: Axion Tests its Radar Maintenance Platform

Temperature, fans, power consumption: Axion Displays aims for earlier failure detection in AV installations. Selected customers are currently testing the software.

Axion Displays is currently testing Radar, its web-based monitoring and predictive maintenance platform, with selected customers. The software is designed to monitor AV devices in real time and report anomalies automatically.

The German distributor developed Radar in-house. According to Roderick Bokdam from Axion Displays’ marketing department, the goal is to move beyond “simply reacting to equipment failures.”

To do this, Radar collects operational data such as temperature, fan speed, power consumption, and device status. Additional environmental values, such as room temperature and humidity, are also factored into the analysis.

Data-driven baselines

From this data, the platform derives a baseline. When values deviate from this baseline, an alarm is triggered. Radar also allows users to define their own rules. For example, if a device exceeds a temperature threshold, Radar could respond by notifying the service team or shutting down the device.

Using standard protocols and custom device profiles, Radar also integrates products from other manufacturers and existing installations. An added benefit for system integrators is the ability to view warranty information, firmware versions, and maintenance logs, enabling them to offer maintenance as an ongoing service.

Axion has announced that it will launch the maintenance platform to the market after the testing phase.