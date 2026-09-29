Opinion: Why SoC Is Now the Rational Choice

A benchmark result alone does not change a market, but it can confirm that a shift is already underway. The latest SignageOS results suggest SoC has evolved from the budget alternative into the most rational choice for mainstream digital signage deployments. An opinion by Florian Rotberg.

It was foreseeable, yet it remains a remarkable milestone: for the first time, a system-on-chip (SoC) has matched the performance of a current Windows PC in the SignageOS benchmark. Even more importantly, LG’s premium WebOS 9 platform completed the full benchmark suite without errors. For years, proponents of integrated signage platforms have argued that SoC performance would eventually catch up with standalone media players. The latest results suggest that moment has now arrived.

A milestone arrives at the right time

The timing could hardly be more significant. In 2026, memory prices appear to have only one direction: upwards. Rising component costs are putting increasing pressure on the economics of external media PCs, while SoC platforms continue to gain market share across the digital signage industry. For many applications, the value proposition has become difficult to ignore. The processing hardware is already integrated into the display, eliminating the cost, complexity, and maintenance requirements associated with an additional player.

The end of the simple signage battle

Behind closed doors, many media player vendors are already acknowledging what the market data has been hinting at for some time: the battle for simple digital signage applications is largely over. For standard content playback, dashboards, menu boards, corporate communications, and retail signage, modern SoCs now offer performance that is effectively on par with external Windows-based PCs at a fraction of the total cost of ownership. When a capable player is already built into the display, every additional hardware box has to justify its existence.

Why external players still matter

That does not mean the end of the external media player. Far from it. Compact signage appliances based on Raspberry Pi or comparable platforms will continue to have a place in the market. Their low cost, deployment flexibility, and platform independence remain attractive, particularly where displays from multiple manufacturers need to be managed consistently.

The real challenge is increasingly directed at full-size Windows media players. For years, they represented the default choice for professional digital signage deployments. Today, however, their role is becoming more specialized. High-performance video processing, advanced interactive experiences, computer vision, real-time analytics, and complex multi-screen environments still require the computing headroom that dedicated PCs provide.

Enterprise IT keeps PCs relevant

The enterprise market offers another important exception. Many multinational organizations prefer to standardize on a common PC platform across workplace technology and digital signage. Global service structures, established security policies, endpoint management systems, and existing operational processes often outweigh pure hardware considerations. In these environments, a Windows-based signage endpoint can be easier to integrate into existing IT ecosystems than a display-native SoC.

The next battleground: Edge AI

The next growth area may well be Edge AI. As organizations experiment with local AI models running directly at the endpoint, new computing demands are emerging. Whether SoCs can keep pace with these requirements remains to be seen. While AI accelerators are finding their way into display platforms, dedicated PCs still offer a significant advantage when it comes to running sophisticated local AI workloads.

Changing perceptions of performance

Yet the significance of the latest benchmark should not be underestimated. For years, the industry’s perception of SoC performance lagged behind reality. System integrators and end users often accepted integrated platforms as a compromise: cheaper and simpler, but less powerful. The latest benchmark data challenges that assumption. SoC platforms are no longer merely “good enough” for standard digital signage. They are demonstrably competitive with external PCs.

From economical option to rational choice

In a market increasingly defined by cost pressures, soaring memory prices, and the need for operational simplicity, that changes the equation. External PCs will remain essential for demanding and specialized projects. But for the vast majority of everyday signage deployments, SoC has evolved from the economical option into the rational choice.