Mall DooH: Dubai Mall Adds 1,100 Square Meters of LED Advertising Displays

Approximately 50 indoor and outdoor locations use the same Infiled display series, including positions where skylights and glass façades expose screens to strong daylight.

Emaar Properties has installed a digital advertising network across Dubai Mall using about 1,100 square meters (about 11,840 square feet) of Infiled displays. The project covers approximately 50 locations inside and outside the mall and was completed in July with Dubai-based integrator Blue Rhine Industries.

The network uses Infiled’s MVMK2 Series throughout. Although the series is designed for outdoor use, Emaar also specified it for indoor positions near skylights and large glass façades, where daylight can make conventional indoor displays harder to see. The company says the screens operate at 4,500 nits and have a 3,840 Hz refresh rate.

An Infiled display beneath the skylights at Dubai Mall (Image: Infiled)

“Dubai Mall has enormous glazed areas and skylights, so a screen near one of them is competing with daylight, even though it sits indoors,” said Hatem Malhas, Infiled’s sales manager for DooH in the Middle East. “Specifying an outdoor series was the straightforward engineering answer to that.”

Different sites, one display series

Every location required its own assessment of mounting, access, viewing angles and surrounding architecture. The larger installations include screens measuring 20 by 5 meters (66 by 16 feet) and 20 by 4 meters (66 by 13 feet), as well as two displays measuring 4 by 6 meters (13 by 20 feet). All of them use Mvmk2 hardware with a 3.9 mm pixel pitch, and content is managed through a centralized platform.

Blue Rhine planned the installations around the mall’s daily operations. The displays are intended to run continuously; InfiLED says the MVMK2 cabinets have IP65 protection on both front and rear, allow front or rear servicing, and use 16% less energy than the previous MV generation.

The project gives Emaar a single display platform across a range of formats and lighting conditions, from daylit interior spaces to outdoor advertising positions.