InfoComm India: Global Brands Discover India

Mumbai | More than 13,000 trade visitors attended the latest edition of InfoComm India, the fast-growing sister event of ISE, held last week in Mumbai. Visitor numbers increased once again, but perhaps more notably, the exhibition floor featured a stronger presence of global ProAV and digital signage brands than ever before.

The growing international presence is a clear indicator of the increasing attractiveness of the Indian digital signage market. Walking the show floor at this year’s InfoComm India, it was evident that a growing number of global ProAV and digital signage vendors are actively targeting the fast-expanding South Asian market. According to various market research firms, India’s digital signage sector is growing by an estimated 10 to 15 percent annually, significantly outpacing more mature markets in Europe and North America.

Held from 16 to 18 September at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai, the twelfth edition of InfoComm India welcomed 13,275 business attendees, a 5.3 percent increase compared to 2025. For exhibitors, the event provided access to a highly qualified audience of senior decision-makers with active purchasing responsibilities.

This year’s event attracted representatives from more than 4,500 organisations across 49 countries, up from 36 countries in 2025. The visitor profile remained strongly business-focused: nearly two-thirds of attendees came from the AV channel, while one-third represented end-user organisations. End-user attendance increased by 4.1 percent year-on-year. Notably, almost 40 percent of visitors held owner, C-suite, director-level or other senior management positions.

Global Digital Signage Brands at Infocomm India (Image: invidis) Global Digital Signage Brands at Infocomm India (Image: invidis) Global Digital Signage Brands at Infocomm India (Image: invidis) Global Digital Signage Brands at Infocomm India (Image: invidis) Global Digital Signage Brands at Infocomm India (Image: invidis) Global Digital Signage Brands at Infocomm India (Image: invidis) Global Digital Signage Brands at Infocomm India (Image: invidis) Global Digital Signage Brands at Infocomm India (Image: invidis) Global Digital Signage Brands at Infocomm India (Image: invidis)

AI, Product Launches and the Largest Show Yet

The 2026 edition marked the largest InfoComm India to date, occupying 17 percent more exhibition space than the previous year and spreading across three levels of the JWCC.

AI was the dominant theme throughout the exhibition. More than one in ten showcased products featured embedded AI capabilities, ranging from intelligent cameras and audio systems to predictive AV management platforms. Unlike previous years, many of these solutions were demonstrated live rather than through presentation slides, allowing visitors to assess their real-world capabilities.

With India’s ProAV market projected to reach a value of around USD 14 billion by 2030, and AI increasingly becoming a key technology driver, the exhibition offered buyers an opportunity to evaluate which solutions are already deployment-ready today and which remain largely aspirational.

Global Vendors Increasing Their Presence

India’s growing market size and long-term growth prospects are increasingly attracting international technology vendors. Alongside strong domestic participation, the show floor featured a broad range of global brands, including Samsung, BenQ, Mood Media, Interactive Scape, Navori, Korbyt, Brightsign, Nexmosphere and Hisense.