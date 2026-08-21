Business: Diversified Launches Global Managed Services Practice

Rob Mello joins as vice president to lead a consolidated global operation focused on service delivery, client success and AI-enabled operations.

Diversified has launched a new Global Managed Services Practice, consolidating its existing managed services capabilities under one organization as the global AV and technology integrator expands its focus on recurring, lifecycle-based services.

Rob Mello has joined the company as vice president of Global Managed Services and will lead the practice, bringing together Diversified’s managed services strategy, delivery, and client success operations worldwide.

The company said the move is intended to address increasingly connected and business-critical workplace, media and experience technology environments, where customers are looking beyond traditional maintenance and support toward proactive monitoring, optimization and ongoing technology management.

The strategy closely follows a trend examined extensively in the invidis Yearbook 2025, which made “Managed Signage” its central theme. The Yearbook showed that managed services are moving from reactive service-level agreements toward proactive monitoring and operational models designed to minimize downtime.

Diversified said its new practice will concentrate on consistent service delivery across regions, increasing the long-term value clients receive from technology investments and developing more intelligent service operations.

Automation and agentic AI will form part of that strategy, with Diversified planning to incorporate the technologies into its managed services architecture to support proactive monitoring, faster issue resolution and continuous optimization.

Mello has more than 20 years of experience in technology-enabled services, including positions with NTT DATA, Orange Business Services and IBM. His background includes developing global service practices, launching new offerings and managing technology and operational transformation initiatives.

“We have an opportunity to move the managed services conversation beyond maintenance and support toward intelligence, optimization and AI-enabled, continuous value creation,” said Tyler Affolter, Diversified’s chief revenue officer.