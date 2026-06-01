Business: PMA Research Lists April’s Best-Selling Projectors

April projector tracking shows Epson leading several U.S. sales categories, with Sony also posting multiple top-selling models.

PMA Research has released its latest monthly list of top-selling projector models, with Epson and Sony both placing multiple products across key U.S. sales channels in April.

The company’s Projector Tracking Service is based on monthly sell-through data from U.S. projector dealers, retailers, web resellers and distributors. PMA has tracked projector sales for more than 30 years, compiling data on unit sales, street prices and inventories.

In the B2B laser projector category for normal and semi-throw models with 5,000 lumens or higher, Epson took four of the top five spots. The April list included the Epson PowerLite L690SU, L695SU, L795SE, and L690U, along with Sony’s VPL-PHZ61.

Sony led the installation projector category for models with interchangeable lenses, with the VPL-FHZ85 ranked first, and the VPL-FHZ80 also making the list. Sharp/NEC, Epson, and Panasonic each had one model in the top five.

For consumer ultra-short-throw projectors, Epson had two models on the April list: the EpiqVision LS800 and Lifestudio Grand EH-LS670. LG, Yaber, and Optoma rounded out the category with one model each.

PMA publishes its monthly top-five projector lists by category on its website, covering B2B, installation and consumer projector sales channels.