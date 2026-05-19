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OAAA announced its Honors Circle winners during its 2026 OoH Media Conference (Image: OAAA)
OAAA announced its Honors Circle winners during its 2026 OoH Media Conference (Image: OAAA)

OoH: OAAA Names Inaugural Honors Circle Winners

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America announced the first winners of its 2026 Honors Circle awards during the OoH Media Conference in Dallas, recognizing individuals across sales, operations, real estate, creative, technology and marketing.

2026 Honors Circle Winners

Sales Enablement Award
Cheryl Zimmerman, Vice President of Sales Operations, Lamar Advertising Company
Lindsay McCarthy, Director, Campaign Planning & Strategy, Clear Channel Outdoor

Sales Excellence Award
Local: Gale Bonnell, Vice President of Business Development, Adams Outdoor
National: Jason Kornfeld, Executive Vice President of Sales, Kevani

Real Estate Achievement Award
Bill Tagliaferri, President, Big Outdoor

Operational Excellence Award
Micky Vint, Executive Vice President of Operations, Lamar Advertising Company

Industry Innovation Award
David Koppelman, Managing Director, Billups

Creative Impact Award
Mike McGraw, SVP, Executive Creative Director, Clear Channel Outdoor

Marketing Leadership Award
Leslie Lee, SVP, Marketing, Vistar Media
Esther Raphael, CMO, Intersection

Digital Transformation Award
Burr Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Broadsign

Extraordinary Service to OAAA Award
Mitch Schwartz, VP, Government Affairs, Eastern U.S., Outfront
Rod Rackley, Chief Executive Officer & President, Circle Graphics