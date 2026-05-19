The Out of Home Advertising Association of America announced the first winners of its 2026 Honors Circle awards during the OoH Media Conference in Dallas, recognizing individuals across sales, operations, real estate, creative, technology and marketing.
OoH: OAAA Names Inaugural Honors Circle Winners
2026 Honors Circle Winners
Sales Enablement Award
Cheryl Zimmerman, Vice President of Sales Operations, Lamar Advertising Company
Lindsay McCarthy, Director, Campaign Planning & Strategy, Clear Channel Outdoor
Sales Excellence Award
Local: Gale Bonnell, Vice President of Business Development, Adams Outdoor
National: Jason Kornfeld, Executive Vice President of Sales, Kevani
Real Estate Achievement Award
Bill Tagliaferri, President, Big Outdoor
Operational Excellence Award
Micky Vint, Executive Vice President of Operations, Lamar Advertising Company
Industry Innovation Award
David Koppelman, Managing Director, Billups
Creative Impact Award
Mike McGraw, SVP, Executive Creative Director, Clear Channel Outdoor
Marketing Leadership Award
Leslie Lee, SVP, Marketing, Vistar Media
Esther Raphael, CMO, Intersection
Digital Transformation Award
Burr Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Broadsign
Extraordinary Service to OAAA Award
Mitch Schwartz, VP, Government Affairs, Eastern U.S., Outfront
Rod Rackley, Chief Executive Officer & President, Circle Graphics