DSS 2026: Coming of Age in an Era of Permanent Change

We are on the verge of the start of DSS 2026 and the launch of the invidis Yearbook. And we are on the brink of a disruption in the digital signage market - NextGen Signage. Why resilience, scale, and autonomy will be the key success factors for the industry’s next phase. An invidis Op-Ed.

Dear invidis Readers,

The post‑pandemic world has not delivered the long‑awaited return to stability. Instead of calm, we find ourselves navigating a period of accelerating disruption. Geopolitically, the world has slipped into turmoil. Economically, certainty has become scarce. Technologically, we are witnessing changes of a sometimes tectonic nature. Digital signage, like many industries, is no longer operating at the edge of these developments but right at their center.

We live in what many describe as a “polycrisis society” – a state in which multiple disruptions overlap, reinforce one another, and defy linear solutions. Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, climate events, geopolitical fragmentation, new service models, and shifting capital markets do not unfold independently. They collide. And in this environment, digital signage, DooH, and retail media networks have evolved into dynamic instruments for a world in constant motion: informing, guiding, contextualizing, and increasingly automating communication at scale.

After more than a quarter‑century of digital signage, the industry is clearly coming of age. What once was a specialist niche – often positioned as a “nice‑to‑have” extension of marketing or corporate communication – has become business‑critical infrastructure. Screens today are no longer peripheral. They sit at the intersection of IT, operations, marketing, data, and security. Downtime is no longer an inconvenience; it is a business risk. Stability, governance, and resilience matter more than novelty.

This maturation is reflected in the industry’s structure. National champions are joining forces with global groups. Vendors, integrators, and software providers are scaling up, professionalizing, and industrializing their operations. Managed Services are no longer a strategic option but a necessity. Digital signage is aligning with enterprise IT not because it wants to – but because it must.

It is in this context that we chose “NextGen Signage” as the guiding theme for the invidis Yearbook 2026 which will be published on Wednesday exclusively for attendees of the DSS.

“NextGen” is not about the next display technology alone. It is about the next operating model. The invidis 2026 yearbook explores the latest developments in markets, LED and LCD technologies, AI, cybersecurity, and software platforms – but with a deliberate focus on shifting roles within enterprise IT landscapes. Who leads and who follows is no longer defined by legacy positions. Influence has become dynamic. Power shifts between hardware vendors, software platforms, integrators, and internal IT departments depending on use case, scale, and risk profile.

Digital signage is moving – sometimes uncomfortably – from digitalization, to automation, and increasingly towards autonomy. AI is no longer just assisting workflows; it is beginning to execute them. Content reacts to context. Systems optimize themselves. Networks learn. With this comes opportunity – but also responsibility. Governance, security, and transparency become defining success factors. In this environment, maturity counts more than speed.

This year also marks a personal milestone. invidis consulting was founded 20 years ago. Since then, we have taken great pleasure – and responsibility – in providing the industry with what is arguably one of the world’s most comprehensive and independent overviews of digital signage and its enabling technologies. Every edition of the Yearbook is a reminder that progress is rarely linear, that hype fades, and that fundamentals endure.

Our sincere thanks go to our partners and advertisers, whose support makes this publication possible, and to the more than 100,000 annual readers worldwide who engage with the invidis Yearbook each year. Your trust is both a motivation and an obligation.

In the age of AI, information is abundant and easy to generate. Insight, however, is not. At invidis, our mission has never been to chase headlines, but to evaluate information, question narratives, and place developments in proper perspective. Context matters. Experience matters. And values that stand the test of time matter more than ever.

We hope you enjoy the invidis Yearbook 2026 – NextGen Signage. It is written for an industry that has grown up – and is still learning.

Sincerely,

Florian Rotberg and the invidis Team